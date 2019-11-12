Fourth Nuclear Industry Summit Latin America 2019

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

In Latin America there are 7 nuclear power reactors are under operation and 2 under construction. In Argentina, Nucleoeléctrica Argentina SA is discussing with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) for completing the Atucha 3 Nuclear Power Plant general construction contract. Also, Embalse NPP has returned to service after nearly 3 years life extension projects and Nucleoeléctrica Argentina SA will be invited to share the life extension work experience in the upcoming 4th Nuclear Industry Summit Latin America. In Brazil, Angra 3 NPP is under resumption evaluation. It is highly possible that the new government will approve the Angra 3 NPP […]