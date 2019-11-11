Maersk’s reinvention puts decarbonization at forefront

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Looking across the container shipping industry, there is one place where players are taking real risks: Copenhagen. It’s one thing to risk countless millions on unproven startups, as many venture capitalists are doing, knowing the risk is spread across many investments and with the expectation that many if not most of them will fail. All it takes is for one to hit it big. It’s quite another for the world’s largest container shipping company and the largest company in Denmark to embark on a radical departure from its traditional business model and simultaneously lead the shipping industry in a historic […]