The secret behind fintech Mambu’s growth at triple-digit speed

It’s so refreshing. At last, there is an extremely successful businessperson who is able to grow his fintech company at triple-digit speed, based on the premise that nobody knows what technology will look like in the future. Tech entrepreneurs tend to stress the disruptive aspect of what they do, but to highlight their significance they also tell you where trends are headed, where to better stand on the board to ride the surf or the Tsunami-size wave they see coming. But not Ukrainian-born, Carnegie Mellon graduate, Eugene Danilkis. He is the co-founder and CEO of Mambu, a Software as a […]