Latin America: The temperature keeps rising

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

By Ingo Plöger, Brazilian entrepreneur, President CEAL – Brazilian Chapter First, it was the Amazon rainforest, then Asunción began to boil. In Lima, the population demands more from politicians. Protests in Santiago, burning polls in La Paz, Guayaquil on the march, elections in Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia. It’s getting really hot in the region! Everything seemed normal until a few months ago and, suddenly, the South American region became a melting pot drawing international attention. Other countries saw some effervescent moments this year in Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and Mexico. Did something unexpected happen in the region or will there be […]