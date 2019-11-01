Ten Rising Legal Stars in Latin America

In a region often marked by social and political conflict like Latin America, a lawyer’s work can be quite the challenge. And even in times of prosperity, political developments and even radicalization can create ripples of institutional and legal instability. In this context, Latin Trade has chosen the Top 10 rising Latin American Lawyers under 45 based on their reputation and commitment to the legal practice.

Felipe Alice. Partner, Morgan Lewis, U.S.

Alice is a partner at Morgan Lewis, where he is a member of the Corporate, Finance & Investment Management Practice Group. He focuses on energy transactions and infrastructure projects relating to energy and corporate issues. Alice has experience in transactions in countries such as Bolivia, Brazil, Mexico and Panama. He has received more than a dozen awards, among which is a recognition as a Leading Private Practitioner, Corporate / M&A and Energy by the Latin American Corporate Counsel Association (2017). He graduated as a lawyer from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil (1999). He also holds a Specialization in International Law from the same university (2001) and an LL.M in International Law from the University of Texas at Austin (2004). He practices law in Texas, New York, Brazil, England & Wales (Solicitor). Alice’s first language is Portuguese, and is fluent in English and Spanish.

Bruno Amiel. Partner, Miranda & Amado, Peru.

Amiel is a partner of Miranda & Amado, where he is part of the Litigation and Arbitration team. He has participated in transactions related to Acquisitions, Project Finance, Dispute Resolution (International Arbitration), Commercial and Corporate Law and Privatizations. He graduated as a lawyer from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (2000) and has a master’s in law (Emphasis in International Finance) from Harvard Law School (2003). He speaks fluent Spanish and English.

Ricardo Antequera. Partner, Antequera Parilli & Rodríguez, Venezuela.

Antequera is a partner of Antequera Parilli & Rodriguez, where he directs the Patents & International Protection Department. He focuses on patents, brands, technology transfer and alternative resolution of controversies. His experience includes the evaluation of strategies for the effective management of intellectual property portfolios. He was awarded with the Silver distinction in the World Trademark Review 1000 (2016) and the ranking of Latin American Corporate Counsel Association (2017) highlighted him as number 1 in intellectual property law for Venezuela and number 2 for Latin America. He graduated as lawyer from the Andres Bello Catholic University (1998) and completed postgraduate studies in Patents and Trademarks from McGill University (2000). He also has studies in management from Concordia University (2011). Antequera’s first language is Spanish and he is fluent in English.

Maurice Blanco. Partner, Davis Polk & Wardwell, U.S.

Blanco is a partner of Davis Polk, where he is a member of the Corporate Department and the firm’s Latin America Practice Group. He focuses on public and private debt and equity offerings, exchange offers and debt restructurings by U.S. and non-U.S. issuers in a variety of industries. His distinguished experience includes advising the initial public offering of BM&F (the Brazilian futures exchange) – one of the largest ever in Latin America. He has been recognized as Leading Individual and Foreign Expert by Chambers and Partners (2016-2017). Blanco is qualified as an attorney under New York and Brazilian laws. He obtained a cum laude B.A. at Duke University (1997) and a J.D. at New York University School of Law (2000), where he was Associate Editor of the Law Review. He is fluent in English, Spanish and French.

Isabella Correa. Associate, Linklaters, U.S.

Correa is an associate of Linklaters, where she focuses on Banking and Capital Markets. She has prominent experience advising Brazilian and international clients in complex, cross-border M&A deals and private equity investments. Correa has worked several times with financial institutions and different companies in the Brazilian market, including advising the renegotiation of the $1.5-billion debt held by a Brazilian sugar and alcohol conglomerate. She has been featured as a Notable Practitioner by the International Financial Law Review. Correa has a Bachelor of Laws at Federal University of Minas Gerais in Brazil (2006), a postgraduate degree in Brazilian Business Law at Fundação Getúlio Vargas – FGV in São Paulo (2010) and an LLM from Columbia Law School. She speaks fluent English and Portuguese.

Rodrigo Cruces. Partner, Barbosa, Ugarte Abogados, Argentina.

Cruces is a partner of Barbosa Ugarte Abogados, a prestigious Argentine law firm. He has intervened in a great variety of corporate and contractual conflicts, both for local and foreign clients, as well as in lawsuits for personal or environmental damages. For nine years he led the litigation and arbitration team of Garrido Abogados. Previously, he worked seven years in Allende & Brea and two years in Negri & Teijeiro. He appeared in the litigation section of Latin American Corporate Counsel Association’s chapter (2018), where he was listed among the best Latin American private practitioners. He graduated as a lawyer from the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina (1997) and holds an LL.M. degree in corporate and financial law from Columbia University Law School (2002). His first language is Spanish and he is fluent in English.

Guilherme Forbes. Partner, Stocche Forbes, Brazil.

Forbes is a partner of Stocche Forbes, where he focuses on Banking and Finance, Concessions and PPPs, Public Law, M&A and Infrastructure, among others. He has been working for over 20 years in financial and corporate transactions involving companies and assets in infrastructure, industrial and real estate sectors. He is recognized by Chambers & Partners as one of the leading lawyers in Brazil in banking and finance. He was also highlighted by the International Financial Law Review (IFLR 1000) in the fields of energy and infrastructure, project development, project finance, banking and M&A. Legal 500 listed him as Leading Lawyer in projects and infrastructure. He holds a Bachelor’s in Law (LL.B.) from the University of São Paulo (1998) and he completed a Masters in Lat (LLM.) from the London School of Economics (2003). His first language is Portuguese and he is fluent in English.

Laura Friedrich. Partner, Shearman & Sterling, U.S.

Friedrich is a partner of Shearman & Sterling, where she is the team leader of the Investment Funds Practice Group. She focuses on private fund formation, structuring and compliance matters. She has worked with U.S. and international private equity, venture capital and hedge funds and their sponsors, with investments in the United States, Latin America and other countries across the world. Among others, Friedrich participated in the formation of a U.S. fund manager’s first private equity impact fund (targeting $500 million at first close) investing in mezzanine debt in Latin America and the Caribbean. She was recognized as a Leading Lawyer and Rising Star by the International Financial Law Review in 2018. Friedrich graduated with honors in Economics (magna cum laude) from the University of California, Berkeley (1993), and as a lawyer from the University of Pennsylvania Law School (1996).

Romulo Greff Mariani. Partner, Barialdi-Mariani, Brazil.

Greff specializes in advising clients on issues concerning administrative and regulatory law. His work also includes helping Brazilian and foreign clients in matters related to complex dispute resolution in cases involving commercial, construction, corporate and energy-related claims. His clients are among the biggest companies operating in Latin America in sectors such as chemical, engineering, construction, oil and gas. The Latin American Corporate Counsel Association has highlighted him as an admired Brazilian lawyer in arbitration (2017, 2018, 2019) and litigation (2017, 2018, 2019). He also featured as an admired Brazilian lawyer in Legal 500 in the fields of energy and natural resources (2017, 2018) and electricity (2017, 2018). Greff holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Law (2013) from the Pontifical Catholic University of the State of Rio Grande. He also completed a PhD in Law from the University of Sao Paulo (2017). His first language is Portuguese and he is fluent in English.

Sergio Legorreta. Partner, Baker & McKenzie, Mexico.

Legorreta is a partner of Baker & McKenzie, where he directs the firm’s Information Technology, Communications and Intellectual Property Practice Groups. He focuses mainly on Telecommunications, Ecommerce, Financial Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Disruptive Technology, Entrepreneurship and Digital Rights. His experience includes the implementation of various business models and technologies, comprising the launch and operation of satellites, space law, internet and aeronautical communications and large-scale electronic commerce, among others. He is recognized as one of the highly recommended Intellectual Property practitioners by the Managing Intellectual Property IP Stars (2018). He is also listed in various professional rankings published by specialized publications such as Chambers & Partners (Band 1, 2018), Legal 500 (Tier 1, 2018) and Media Law International (Band 1, 2018). He graduated as lawyer from the Iberoamerican University (Mexico, 1998) and completed postgraduate studies in Law Firm Management from Harvard Law School (2014). Legorreta’s first language is Spanish and he is fluent in English and French.