What you need to know about China’s new normal

How a fast deployment of technology, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence is getting China on track to become the world’s most innovative country China’s “new normal” is quite far from normalcy. When you track the path that China has recently followed and where it will be in a few years, the magnitude of its transformation appears to have no precedent in human history. “Everything is about the invisible,” China expert and author Pascal Coppens said at cloud-banking fintech Mambu’s annual Summit in Amsterdam. He explained the strategy that the country has followed to advance at lightning speed in areas […]