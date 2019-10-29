LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

In Depth Interviews

What you need to know about China’s new normal

Santiago Gutierrez October 29, 2019
Share
How a fast deployment of technology, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence is getting China on track to become the world’s most innovative country China’s “new normal” is quite far from normalcy. When you track the path that China has recently followed and where it will be in a few years, the magnitude of its transformation appears to have no precedent in human history. “Everything is about the invisible,” China expert and author Pascal Coppens said at cloud-banking fintech Mambu’s annual Summit in Amsterdam. He explained the strategy that the country has followed to advance at lightning speed in areas […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

Bolsonaro’s pilgrimage to Beijing
Alicia Garcia Herrero October 29, 2019
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page