Blockmind: The high risk for reputation

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

“Do not buy Brazilian products and you save the Amazon”. Phrases like these that fit in a 280-character tweet reach up to 2 million in less than a day; if we count the reactions and the re-twitters, the number multiplies. The confronted consumer, in doubt, will stop buying if they have a better option in price and storytelling. Following in recent weeks the story of the “smoking forests” and the systematic follow-up on digital media, we have recorded negative comments jumping from 170 million to 700 million in just a few weeks. Some fashion brands have suspended their purchases of […]