The Top 25 Businesswomen in Latin America 2019

Latin Trade presents the rankings of the top 25 business women in Latin America of 2019. The women in this list have been chosen for their astounding leadership skills in some of the region’s largest companies, and delivering impressive growth results. One example is Mayra González. Since July this year, she was promoted from her position as CEO of Nissan Mexico to General Director for Global Sales, based at Nissan’s headquarters in Japan. As CEO of the carmaker’s Mexican unit, she broke an industry record with 401,500 units sold in 2016, the highest ever for the Mexican automotive industry. The […]