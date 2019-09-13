LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

CFO Channel Communities Interviews & Reports

Interview: Alejandro Piedrahita, Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Finance, Grupo Argos

David Buchanan September 13, 2019
Share
A CFO has access to a company’s day to day transactions, which could run into the thousands depending on the firm’s sector and size. But what if the company is a holding? A holding, such as Colombia’s Grupo Argos, doesn’t have a transactional website per se, rather, it focuses more on few transactions, but in very large amounts, such as mergers, acquisitions and investments. This type of operation requires a particular knowledge of topics such as data protection and cybersecurity. In this exclusive interview, Alejandro Piedrahita, Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Finances at Grupo Argos, shares his knowledge on these […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page