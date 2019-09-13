Interview: Alejandro Piedrahita, Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Finance, Grupo Argos

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

A CFO has access to a company’s day to day transactions, which could run into the thousands depending on the firm’s sector and size. But what if the company is a holding? A holding, such as Colombia’s Grupo Argos, doesn’t have a transactional website per se, rather, it focuses more on few transactions, but in very large amounts, such as mergers, acquisitions and investments. This type of operation requires a particular knowledge of topics such as data protection and cybersecurity. In this exclusive interview, Alejandro Piedrahita, Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Finances at Grupo Argos, shares his knowledge on these […]