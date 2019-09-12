What’s new on climate change and the global economy?

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

The fires in the Amazon rainforest, the melting of glaciers across the world and decreasing ice in the Arctic are all environmental crises that are largely discussed within the prism of the fight against climate change. Nonetheless, these environmental crises have an impact on the global economy which in turn is linked to socio-political and security (both traditional and non-traditional) spheres. Climate change is leading to growing inequality within and among nations. Warmer temperatures will not only affect the agricultural production due to change in weather patterns, it will also affect industries. It is no secret that as it becomes […]