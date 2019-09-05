USMCA Passage: The Win AMLO Needs in 2019

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

After the month-long August recess, the U.S. Congress will resume debating the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). At stake: the stability of interdependent supply chains that have weaved together over the past two decades and investor confidence in the industries that they support. A swift ratification would benefit all three countries, but it is particularly important for Mexico. Pressure is mounting on President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (popularly known as “AMLO”) to revitalize the economy before concluding his first year in office. AMLO has faced a challenging first year in office, made worse by a nearly 50 percent drop in the International […]