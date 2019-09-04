Webcast: Eyes on 2020

LOADING

Latin Trade September 4, 2019
Experts from Fitch and Standard & Poor’s on things to expect and look out for in Latin America and the Caribbean:
  • Information to solve the triple riddle: Mexico, Brazil and Argentina
  • Sectors that will thrive or fail in 2020
  • Major policy changes
  • Risks and things to watch for in 2020
Learn about the opportunities and risks in the region.
Thursday, September 5, 2019
10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time
Speakers:

Joydeep Mukherji, Director, Latin American Sovereigns, Standard & Poor’s

Shelly Shetty, Senor Director, Sovereigns, Fitch Ratings

