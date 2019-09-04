Latin America’s Top 500 Companies

LOADING

Diego Parra September 4, 2019
Brazilian vehicle part firm Locamerica and Argentine energy firm La Plata were the kings of net income growth in Latin Trade’s most recent Top 500 ranking.  Locamerica’s income grew 127 percent compared with the previous ranking, while La Plata’s income surged 80 percent in the same period.  In the overall ranking, the top three companies in terms of income amounts are Brazil’s Petrobras, with income reaching $90.2 billion (+5.3 percent); Mexico’s Pemex at $85.5 billion (+19 percent) and Mexican telecoms company América Móvil at $52 billion (+1.7 percent).    The sectors covered in the ranking are   Agriculture & Fisheries […]
