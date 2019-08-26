Too much smoke impairs vision

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

“… Our house is burning ..” in reference to the Amazon rainforest fires, is what Macron posted on his Twitter shortly before the G7 Summit in Paris. A photo of a rainforest burning accompanied the news. Attention from around the world followed the news, with some calling for a boycott of products from the region. The Brazilian government’s reaction was untimely, claiming that not all published information is true and that there’s international commotion against the country’s competitiveness. An escalation of the Amazon issue precedes this fact by the debate on the financing of the Amazon Fund, financed by Norway, […]