LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Countries In Depth Ingo Ploger Opinion

Too much smoke impairs vision

Ingo Ploger August 26, 2019
Share
“… Our house is burning ..” in reference to the Amazon rainforest fires, is what Macron posted on his Twitter shortly before the G7 Summit in Paris. A photo of a rainforest burning accompanied the news. Attention from around the world followed the news, with some calling for a boycott of products from the region. The Brazilian government’s reaction was untimely, claiming that not all published information is true and that there’s international commotion against the country’s competitiveness. An escalation of the Amazon issue precedes this fact by the debate on the financing of the Amazon Fund, financed by Norway, […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page