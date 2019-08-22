LOADING

Time to Deliver: How Walmart Approaches Last-Mile Convenience Around the World

Matt Smith, Walmart Corporate Affairs |  August 22, 2019
Shopping lists are increasingly including a new item: convenience. The grocery industry is a great example. American shoppers average about 60 minutes spent shopping for food each week. To cut this time down, more and more of Walmart’s U.S. customers find themselves taking advantage of online shopping options like pickup and delivery. But the U.S. isn’t the only place customers want convenience. Walmart Canada’s recent announcement to expand grocery delivery with Instacart demonstrates how quickly customers are responding to time-saving innovations in markets across the globe. “Customers around the world are kind of the same. They want quality, a great assortment, a great […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
