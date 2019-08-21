Innovation amid a battle for legality

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Diageo, the British multinational leader in alcoholic beverages, is at the forefront of innovation while facing the challenge of competing with illicit liquors in the region. Latin Trade exclusive interview with Alberto Gavazzi, the company’s president for Latin America and the Caribbean. Diageo had a stellar performance in the region this past fiscal year; the firm reported 9 percent organic net sales growth in the 12 months ending on June 30, 2019. “It was a great outcome that reflects the strategy that we began to implement five years ago,” says Gavazzi in reference to a plan that aims at the […]