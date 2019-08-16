LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

In Depth Innovation Tourism & Hospitality

How Hilton balances trendsetting and trend following

Santiago Gutierrez August 16, 2019
Share
Part 3 of The Many Faces of Innovation at Hilton   “I had a conversation with one of our global Brand Heads, as we were building a Garden Inn in Cusco, Peru,” recalled Juan Corvinos, Vice President of Development for Latin America and The Caribbean (CALA) for Hilton. In his opinion, Cusco is one of the hardest markets in the world to open a hotel. There is a huge availability of lodging services and a multitude of local requirements and market singularities that make it complex to even get to the building stage. Hilton Garden Inn brand norms require hotels […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page