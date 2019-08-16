How Hilton balances trendsetting and trend following

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Part 3 of The Many Faces of Innovation at Hilton “I had a conversation with one of our global Brand Heads, as we were building a Garden Inn in Cusco, Peru,” recalled Juan Corvinos, Vice President of Development for Latin America and The Caribbean (CALA) for Hilton. In his opinion, Cusco is one of the hardest markets in the world to open a hotel. There is a huge availability of lodging services and a multitude of local requirements and market singularities that make it complex to even get to the building stage. Hilton Garden Inn brand norms require hotels […]