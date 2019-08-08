LOADING

Food & Beverage

McDonald’s Happy Meal Gets Healthy Revamp in Latin America

Arcos Dorados |  August 8, 2019
Happy Meals with more fruits and vegetables, and less fats, sodium and added sugars are the main changes that Arcos Dorados, the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, has announced to the classic children’s’ menu across Latin America*. Each Happy Meal will be less than 600 calories from different food groups and is designed to be a nutritionally balanced meal for children, the company said in a statement. Changes to the Happy Meal began in 2011, making Arcos Dorados the first fast food chain operator  to implement nutritional improvement initiatives. Changes since 2011 to the Happy Meal include items such as […]
