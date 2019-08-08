McDonald’s Happy Meal Gets Healthy Revamp in Latin America

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Happy Meals with more fruits and vegetables, and less fats, sodium and added sugars are the main changes that Arcos Dorados, the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, has announced to the classic children’s’ menu across Latin America*. Each Happy Meal will be less than 600 calories from different food groups and is designed to be a nutritionally balanced meal for children, the company said in a statement. Changes to the Happy Meal began in 2011, making Arcos Dorados the first fast food chain operator to implement nutritional improvement initiatives. Changes since 2011 to the Happy Meal include items such as […]