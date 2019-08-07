Latin America’s Top 100 Billionaires 2019

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

(Photo: Abilio Diniz. Credit: Portal Abres/Flickr) Brazil leads Latin America in terms of number of billionaires, with 57, according to Latin Trade’s ranking of the Top 100 Billionaires of 2019. The combined fortune of the 57 Brazilians adds up to $178.7 billion, and includes names such as Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira, Abilio Diniz, and José João Abdalla Filho, who saw his fortune surge an impressive 126.6 percent from the year before. Following Brazil in number of billionaires are Mexico, with 17 (combined fortune of $132.5 billion) and Chile, with 9 (combined fortune of $35.3 billion). The billionaires […]