Latin America’s Top 1,000 Companies 2019

The net income of the 1,000 companies in the most recent LT1000 ranking reached $100.7 billion, down from the $121 billion from last year. Maintaining their spot among the top 5 are Petrobras, with a 5,034 percent jump in net income compared with the previous year; Pemex (+20 percent); América Móvil (+1.7 percent); JBS (-4.9 percent) and Vale (+5.8 percent). The LT1000 ranks Latin America’s 1,000 largest, non-financial, publicly listed companies by revenues, assets and EBITDA. The sectors covered in the ranking are Agriculture & Fisheries Metal Chemical Construction Electronics Home Appliances Electric Power Food & Beverage Industrial Machinery Mining […]