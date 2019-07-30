LOADING

Latin America’s Top 1,000 Companies 2019

Diego Parra July 30, 2019
The net income of the 1,000 companies in the most recent LT1000 ranking reached $100.7 billion, down from the $121 billion from last year.  Maintaining their spot among the top 5 are Petrobras, with a 5,034 percent jump in net income compared with the previous year; Pemex (+20 percent); América Móvil (+1.7 percent); JBS (-4.9 percent) and Vale (+5.8 percent). The LT1000 ranks Latin America’s 1,000 largest, non-financial, publicly listed companies by revenues, assets and EBITDA.  The sectors covered in the ranking are Agriculture & Fisheries Metal Chemical Construction Electronics Home Appliances Electric Power Food & Beverage Industrial Machinery Mining […]
