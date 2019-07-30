LOADING

How To Attract Chinese and Millennial Travelers The Hilton Way

Santiago Gutierrez July 30, 2019
Chinese and Millennial travelers are two groups that, like tornados, are violently reshaping the hospitality industry landscape. As it did so often on its 100-year history, Hilton Hotels & Resorts adjusted its plans to better ride these tidal waves. In 2007, 41 million Chinese tourists traveled overseas, in 2019, the number grew to 166 million. Multitudes of middle-class Chinese now visit neighboring Asian countries. Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore are the top destinations.  The industry sensors of this hotel company founded in 1919 in rural Texas picked up the massive move coming from China a long time ago, and anticipated […]
