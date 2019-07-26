Making global progress in responsible investments

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

By Gema Sacristán, Chief Investment Officer, IDB Invest Responsible finance flourished when they were most necessary: shortly after the financial crisis of 2008. Its momentum has come from increasingly more conscious investors. When in January 2004 Kofi Annan wrote to fifty CEOs of the world’s largest financial institutions, he could not imagine the global impact of his call. The then UN Secretary- General invited them to join the World Bank’s initiative to introduce responsible financial management and incorporate ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors in capital markets. Nor could Annan imagine that the acronym ESG would be on […]