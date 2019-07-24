LOADING

Are China and Panama getting it right?

Margaret Myers July 24, 2019
Panama’s decision to cut ties with Taiwan in 2017 prompted a surge in Chinese activity in the Central American nation, including the negotiation of a bilateral free trade agreement, two new port projects (one to ship liquefied natural gas and another for cruise ships), a series of canal-related initiatives, and talk of a railway that would run from Panama City to Chiriquí Province, near the border with Costa Rica. The latter was the first project in Latin America to be officially associated with China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Booming Chinese activity in Panama has attracted considerable attention from U.S. officials […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
