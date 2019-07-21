Mercosur-EU agreement: Was it worth it?

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Ingo Plöger, Brazilian entrepreneur, Pres., CEAL Conselho Empresarial da América Latina – Brazil Mercosur and the European Union signed the political and economic cooperation agreement in May this year! In 1999, during a European Union and Latin American Summit, there was a parallel meeting between the EU and the then young Mercosur. Negotiations began for an agreement between the two blocs aimed at closer political and economic cooperation. Entrepreneurs, motivated by Brazilian ambassador Roberto Abdenur, started an organization that was supposed to mirror the North Atlantic Dialogue for Trade and Investment, aiming at the South Atlantic. The MEBF – Mercosur […]