LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

In Depth Innovation Topics Tourism & Hospitality

The many faces of innovation at Hilton

Santiago Gutierrez July 19, 2019
Share
“I woke up this morning. I went to the gym, and I got a text from the concierge: ‘We’ve noticed that you are leaving quite early for your conference. We will have a breakfast bag prepared for you. Is there anything you would like in that bag? Here is a list of things you can choose from,” said Juan Corvinos, Vice President of Development for Latin America and The Caribbean for Hilton. The concierge at the Curio hotel in South Beach, Miami, knew that Corvinos was there attending a conference. He knew because he explicitly asked the purpose of the […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page