Latin American trade: The good news

At a time when some punters blame trade for everything from job losses to the size of tradable bananas, one could be excused for thinking that all is bad in the world of commerce. In fact, the picture is rosier than headlines would have you believe. Yes, there are trade restrictions and protectionist tensions, and yes, multilateral rule-making remains under threat, but there are also positive trade news, including in Latin America. In the region, many governments remember how trade helped pull millions out of poverty and supported generate jobs in new sectors, and hence they remain committed to using […]