Carlos Urzúa, Mexican finance minister quits with scathing resignation letter

Latin Trade July 10, 2019
Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter. Carlos Urzúa, Mexican finance minister quits with scathing resignation letter Mexico’s finance minister, Carlos Urzúa, quit abruptly on Tuesday, with a letter of resignation that appeared highly critical of the current administration, and raised questions about the president’s much-vaunted promise to reduce corruption. He tweeted a copy of the letter — addressed to Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador — which suggested that the current administration’s policy making was not “based on evidence” or “free of extremism.” “There were a lot of discrepancies in economic matters,” the letter read. CNN reports.    […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
