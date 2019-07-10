Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter. Carlos Urzúa, Mexican finance minister quits with scathing resignation letter Mexico’s finance minister, Carlos Urzúa, quit abruptly on Tuesday, with a letter of resignation that appeared highly critical of the current administration, and raised questions about the president’s much-vaunted promise to reduce corruption. He tweeted a copy of the letter — addressed to Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador — which suggested that the current administration’s policy making was not “based on evidence” or “free of extremism.” “There were a lot of discrepancies in economic matters,” the letter read. CNN reports. […]