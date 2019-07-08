LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

El Salvador Guatemala Honduras In Depth Mexico Opinion United States

What’s next for Central American migration?

Stuti Banerjee July 8, 2019
Share
By Dr. Stuti Banerjee, Research Fellow, Indian Council of World Affairs As part of an agreement between the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Mexico has agreed to deploy security forces along its southern borders to half the flow illegal migrants. The effect of the deployment has been felt in a reduction of undocumented migrants coming to Mexico in their effort to transit to the United States. The White House may view this as a positive development and it is likely that President Trump will promote this as a success of […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page