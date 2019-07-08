What’s next for Central American migration?

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

By Dr. Stuti Banerjee, Research Fellow, Indian Council of World Affairs As part of an agreement between the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Mexico has agreed to deploy security forces along its southern borders to half the flow illegal migrants. The effect of the deployment has been felt in a reduction of undocumented migrants coming to Mexico in their effort to transit to the United States. The White House may view this as a positive development and it is likely that President Trump will promote this as a success of […]