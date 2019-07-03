LOADING

Boletin Nuclear

Boletin Nuclear 29 Mayo

Idilio Gonzalez July 3, 2019
The Arctic route: the great Russian bet Botan new icebreaker powered by nuclear energy First was the Suez Canal, then the Panama Canal and now, a new promise for international trade: the Arctic route. Formally called “Northern Maritime Route”, this route reduces the trip from Southeast China to the port of Rotterdam in 7 days. Therefore, it is the great Russian bet, fostered by climate change that is thawing areas that were previously impassable for most of the year. Russia is looking to keep this waterway open all year round and to achieve it, it is moving forward with its fleet of energy-driven […]
