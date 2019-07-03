Boletin Nuclear 12 Junio

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Chernobyl returned to the newspapers from the hand of the cinema. Reality and dramatization The Chernobyl miniseries unleashed a cataract of newspaper articles and a renewed interest in the accident. The director Craig Mazin says that his message is not anti-nuclear but “anti-Soviet”. And there were speculations that in the miniseries “children with three heads and widespread lies would appear but that is not the case, but only a dramatization of the facts. Compare the human errors that were made in Chernobyl with the Challenger accident and point to the question, whose fault is it? Read more on Slate and in World Nuclear News And a detailed and technical explanation […]