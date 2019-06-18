Securitization: What can it do for lending techs in Latin America and the Caribbean?

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

By Carole Sanz-Paris and José Ramón Torá Fintech lenders in the region identify financing as one of their major challenges. Securitization can help them in accessing more investors and drive down financing costs. Latin America and the Caribbean is among the world’s fastest growing markets for financial technology, which covers services such as payments and remittances, company’s financial management and lending. By the end of 2017, lending Fintech platforms, or lending techs, represented about 18 percent of all Fintech companies in Latin America, according to the IDB report Fintech: Innovations You May Not Know were from Latin America and […]