How to introduce corporate governance into family-owned firms?

IDB Invest June 17, 2019
By Marta Viegas and Bruno Cossi The most prevalent ownership model in the Latin America and the Caribbean region is, by far, the family-owned firm. By formalizing the different roles of its members, family-owned firms can greatly enhance their sustainability and performance. Surviving the transition across generations is one of the main challenges all family-owned firms face. It is an often-cited fact that less than one third of family businesses makes it to the second generation, and another 50% don’t survive the next transition from second to third generation. By formalizing the different roles of family members as shareholders, board members […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
