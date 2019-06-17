How to introduce corporate governance into family-owned firms?

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

By Marta Viegas and Bruno Cossi The most prevalent ownership model in the Latin America and the Caribbean region is, by far, the family-owned firm. By formalizing the different roles of its members, family-owned firms can greatly enhance their sustainability and performance. Surviving the transition across generations is one of the main challenges all family-owned firms face. It is an often-cited fact that less than one third of family businesses makes it to the second generation, and another 50% don’t survive the next transition from second to third generation. By formalizing the different roles of family members as shareholders, board members […]