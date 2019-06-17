EXCLUSIVEPeso-Real: Is a unified Argentina-Brazil currency the way towards integration?

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Brazilian President Bolsonaro’s visit to his Argentine counterpart President Macri, was surprising due to the discussion of some ideas that have not been heard for many decades in our hemisphere. The economic news from Argentina is not good, but the value of the partnership between Brazil and Argentina is considered of great strategic importance in the continent. The debate on the fate of this partnership involves the immediate implementation of some actions, such as, the closure of the Mercosur-European Union Agreement, and the facilitation of trade between Mercosur countries. From this rather immediate understanding of the effect of the elections, […]