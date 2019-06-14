LOADING

Profitability Drivers Index: First Quarter 2019

David Buchanan June 14, 2019
Kimberly-Clark’s Mexico unit, Brazil’s Autoban and Peruvian brewery Backus and Johnston are the top performers in Latin Trade’s Profitability Drivers Index for the first quarter of 2019. The index analyzes the Return on Equity (ROE) reported by more than 400 Latin American companies by looking at key financial indicators, including financial leverage, net margin, asset turnover, revenues, net income and more. To view and download the full index, visit Latin Trade.   Brazil wants China to invest in its infrastructure: vice president   Brazil wants Chinese investment in infrastructure projects as long as investors create local jobs and play by […]
