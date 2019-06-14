Profitability Drivers Index: First Quarter 2019

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Kimberly-Clark’s Mexico unit, Brazil’s Autoban and Peruvian brewery Backus and Johnston are the top performers in Latin Trade’s Profitability Drivers Index for the first quarter of 2019. The index analyzes the Return on Equity (ROE) reported by more than 400 Latin American companies by looking at key financial indicators, including financial leverage, net margin, asset turnover, revenues, net income and more. To view and download the full index, visit Latin Trade. Brazil wants China to invest in its infrastructure: vice president Brazil wants Chinese investment in infrastructure projects as long as investors create local jobs and play by […]