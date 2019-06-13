Profitability Drivers Index: First Quarter 2019

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Kimberly-Clark’s Mexico unit, Brazil’s Autoban and Peruvian brewery Backus and Johnston are the top performers in Latin Trade’s Profitability Drivers Index for the first quarter of 2019. The index analyzes the Return on Equity (ROE) reported by more than 400 Latin American companies by looking at key financial indicators, including financial leverage, net margin, asset turnover, revenues, net income and more. ROE is a useful indicator to compare profitability within companies in the same sector, but it may lead to mistaken conclusions when comparing companies from different sectors, since profitability varies due to the many factors that are unique to […]