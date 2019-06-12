LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

LT Daily Newsletters

EXCLUSIVE: Multinational Index first quarter 2019

David Buchanan June 12, 2019
Share
U.S.-based Halliburton, Schlumberger and Caterpillar saw the best revenue growth in Latin Trade’s Multinational Index for the first quarter of the year. The index ranks 25 global companies with operations in Latin America by revenue. Leading the list of companies by growth is Halliburton, with $587 million, up 28.4 percent from the same period a year ago, followed by Schlumberger at $992 million, (+14 percent) and Caterpillar with $1.1 billion (+8.4 percent). But the results in the overall index weren’t as bright, as the companies’ revenues in total dropped 8.3 percent from the same period in 2018. Among the steepest […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

Multilatina Index First Quarter 2019
Diego Parra June 12, 2019
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page