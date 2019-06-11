Uber: Will the platform reign over Latin America?

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Like it or not, Uber is redesigning urban life. Interestingly, this $74-billion company has some Latin American roots. Legend has it that a dispute over fares with a taxi driver in Tulum, Mexico -which ended up with Uber’s co-founder Travis Kalanick rolling out of the moving cab- might have instilled in Travis a strong view of the problems faced by taxi passengers the world over. True or not, the fact is that a Mexican engineer, Óscar Salazar, co-founded the company along with Garret Camp. Its past notwithstanding, will Uber dominate the regional transportation scene? A way to know is to […]