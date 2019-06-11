LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

In Depth Industries Technology

Uber: Will the platform reign over Latin America?

Santiago Gutierrez June 11, 2019
Share
Like it or not, Uber is redesigning urban life. Interestingly, this $74-billion company has some Latin American roots. Legend has it that a dispute over fares with a taxi driver in Tulum, Mexico -which ended up with Uber’s co-founder Travis Kalanick rolling out of the moving cab- might have instilled in Travis a strong view of the problems faced by taxi passengers the world over. True or not, the fact is that a Mexican engineer, Óscar Salazar, co-founded the company along with Garret Camp. Its past notwithstanding, will Uber dominate the regional transportation scene? A way to know is to […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page