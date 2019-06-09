Job bonanza, or joblessness

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Maria Tereza Fleury , Professor of International Strategy at FGV Unemployment is one of the themes that mobilizes different societies worldwide. It is an issue of political campaigns with varied ideological hues, an important thermometer of social and economic conditions of a country. The Economist magazine recently published an article in which they depict a favorable scenario in which the rich world is enjoying an unprecedented employment bonanza, not only in the USA where unemployment rate is at 3.6% (the lowest in the last 50 years) but also in two thirds of the OECD countries. A decade after the 2008 […]