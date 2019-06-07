A new way towards a formal economy in Latin America

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Nearly 140 million Latin Americans, 55 percent of the total working population, are employed in the informal economy. Per World Economic Forum statistics, 241 million Latin Americans do not have access to social protection, yet another cost of informality. What to do with the informal economy? and what to do with the new threat to job creation posed by Artificial Intelligence? Latin Trade asked Matthew A. Swift, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of Concordia, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to fostering, elevating, and sustaining cross-sector partnerships for social impact. What are the best tools to foster growth and economic development in […]