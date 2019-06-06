Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Spain’s Telefónica, France’s Groupe Casino and Belgium’s AB InBev are the revenue kings in Latin Trade’s most recent Multinational Index Full Year 2018. But in terms of revenue growth compared with the previous year, the winners in the index are Iberdrola (Spain) and Caterpillar (USA), with their revenues growing 24% and 10%, respectively. The full document includes revenue details on four tabs: Multinational Index Full Year 2018; By Growth Full Year 2018; Multinational Index Fourth Quarter 2018 and By Growth Fourth Quarter 2018. To view and download the full index, click below: Photo: Iberdrola headquarters. Credit: Josu Orbe/Flickr