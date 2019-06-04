LOADING

Neoris rethinks Artificial Intelligence

David Ramirez June 4, 2019
Latin Trade speaks to Anthony DeLima, CTO & Head of Digital Transformation at NEORIS (a Miami-based global consultancy for digitally aspirational companies), on how AI is reshaping business and humanity today, and will continue to do so in the future. Imagine a future dominated by intelligent machines. To some, a scary scenario that could even lead to the very disappearance of humanity. But that is not how DeLima envisions the future. “That way of thinking is extreme, but we definitely must open our eyes to the realities of AI,” he says to underline the fact that AI will increase its […]
