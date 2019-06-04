A holistic approach to corporate finance

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Interview with Chubb Mexico CFO Mario Chavero With a presence in 54 countries and clients that range from multinationals to local businesses, insurance firm Chubb must be a step ahead in terms of innovation, cybersecurity and technology trends for the finance department. For the company’s Mexican unit CFO, Mario Chavero, the best way to go about it, while making the finance department a true strategic partner for the company as whole, is through a holistic approach. In this interview, Chavero gives a detailed explanation on how they’re doing it. What are you doing in terms of cybersecurity for the […]