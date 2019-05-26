LOADING

Latin America and the China-U.S. Trade War

Robert Atkinson May 26, 2019
By Robert D. Atkinson, President, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation Nowadays it’s almost impossible to write about trade policy without commenting on the rapidly evolving China-U.S. trade conflict. How and if China and the United States manage this conflict will have a significant impact on Latin American trade. First, some background. Since the Clinton administration shepherded China’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), China has consistently flouted its obligations to uphold even the most basic tenets of fair play in the global trading system. In violation of its WTO obligations, China bestows massive subsidies to fortify domestic tech companies; […]
