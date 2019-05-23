In the Crossfire: Latin America and U.S.-China Competition

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

By Margaret Myers, Director of the Asia and Latin America Program at the Inter-American Dialogue The U.S.-China trade war has so far had disparate effects on the Latin American economic landscape. Soybean traders in Brazil have benefitted from growing Chinese demand for Latin America soy, for example, in addition to a relatively weak Brazilian currency, which makes Brazilian imports comparatively inexpensive for Chinese buyers. In other cases, new tariffs have prompted international companies to relocate their production to the region. China’s Fuling Global, Inc. has reportedly moved its manufacturing to Nuevo León, Mexico to export paper products across the border […]