Ethics and AI – The new paradigm in Latin America

New patterns directly influence business through globalization. We are well aware of the effects of IRFC on our balance sheets, safety standards with Latin NCAP in the automotive area, fossil fuel carbon emissions and more. However, never in the evolution of the global economy, have we seen the importance of standards being as relevant as recently in Artificial Intelligence- AI. Due to the enormous power of scale that AI represents, bringing Big Data in its baggage, the speed of intelligent processing and the reach of networking, make AI the biggest paradigm in the business and economic contexts today. Its scope […]