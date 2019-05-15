LOADING

Interview: Grupo Éxito President, Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno

Latin Trade May 15, 2019
Colombian retailer Grupo Éxito stands among the top 20 companies in the LT500 ranking by revenue. It has different formats of supermarkets and operates with different brands in Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina. In 2017, it’s revenues reached $18.9 billion, up 9.9 percent from the previous year. This is an interview to Grupo Éxito’s president, Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno, published in the March edition of Latin Trade magazine. What expectations do you have for your company for this year? The most important projects of our organization for this year are focused on innovation as a differentiator, and this will be […]
