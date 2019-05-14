Time to change

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

In a business environment characterized by disruption, brands must evolve. Not only a cosmetic change, but of its very essence, its DNA, if you will. LT.com spoke on this topic with Alejandro Romero, Partner and Americas CEO of Llorente & Cuenca (LLYC), the global communication and public affairs consultancy. For any number of reasons, many companies will reach a point where they need to change the image of their brand -known in marketing as rebranding. For experts, some of the most successful cases in this regard include mass-market multinationals such as P&G (formerly Procter & Gamble); consulting firms such as […]