Latin American Unicorns: Globant

Latin Trade May 14, 2019
Globant is a multinational, digital native company, launched in Argentina in 2003, when the country began to rise from its ashes. The firm provides IT and consulting services, and helps companies transform technologically and culturally. It operates in Latin America, the United States, Europe and Asia. In this interview, CEO and co-founder Martín Migoya, talks about what it means to be a unicorn, how the company is continually transforming to keep up with the giddying and changing world and forecasts what Latin America will be like in the next 25 years in terms of development and technology. Quotes from this […]
Interview: Grupo Éxito President, Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno
Latin Trade May 15, 2019
