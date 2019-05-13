Will India be the next global driver?  Elections may hold the key

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Alicia Garcia Herrero and Trinh Nguyen India is the second most populous country in the world and soon enough, it will also be the second largest contributor to global growth. Its economic future, therefore, is not only relevant to its 1.3 billion people but also for Latin America as India is also a commodity scarce economy, like China, and will require huge imports to feed its growth as well as its urbanization process. This is why India could become the new China for Latin America in as far as its demand for resources should experience a sharp increase in the […]