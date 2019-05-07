Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Chilean and Mexican companies stood out the most in the region in terms of financial strength in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to Latin Trade’s Financial Strength Index. The index uses the companies’ leverage, liquidity, turnover and trimestral performance rates to determine, in relative terms to each sector, the financial strength of companies in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Perú with revenues of more than $100 million. With that criteria, Chilean companies had the best trimestral performance in the region with an average score of 2.32, followed close by Mexican companies with an average score of 2.28. In […]